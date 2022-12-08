UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Dept Seizes Fake Fertilizers, Pesticides

Published December 08, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Agriculture Extension and Pest Warning department has conducted raids at different places and seized fake fertilizers and pesticides worth Rs 5.5 million.

In line with special directions of Secretary Agriculture Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar, Assistant Director Agriculture Extension, Allah Rakha Sindhu has conducted a successful raid in Chah Safaid Poshwala mouza Bheeni and recovered Rs five million fertilizer and hundreds of printed bags of different fertilizer companies and other material.

Likewise, pest warning and quality control pesticides inspector Wali Khan has raided at agro chemicals and fertilizers and recovered Rs five lacs fake pesticides.

FIR 1141/22 has been registered against the accused Sajid Hussain with Makhdoom Rasheed police station, while the prosecution has submitted for registration of FIR against Muhammad Akbar under Punjab Fertilizer Control Order.

The accused were causing irreparable damage to the country's economy by illegally preparing and packing fake fertilizers and pesticides and supplying them to different parts of the country. The seized fake fertilizers have been taken into custody and handed over to police. Samples of fertilizers and pesticides have been sent to laboratories for analysis.

The spokesman for Punjab Agriculture department said that the mafia selling fake agricultural inputs was being dealt with iron hands.

Punjab government was following zero tolerance policy regarding fake pesticides business mafia, he added.

