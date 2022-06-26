UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Dept Seizes Fake Pesticides

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Agriculture dept seizes fake pesticides

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Agriculture Department Pest Warning on Sunday recovered fake pesticides and other valuable materials during a raid in Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony here on Sunday.

Assistant Director Pest Warning Shahid Hussain along with Inspector Dr Wali Mohammad and other officials on a tip off raided Agro green office and recovered fake pesticides and other materials worth Rs 250,000.

A case was registered against Muhammad Aslam Shahzad and Abdul Ghaffar at Shah Rukn-e-Alam police station under Pesticides Ordinance.

The accused were causing irreparable damage to the national economy by illegally packing and formulating counterfeit pesticides and supplying them to different parts of the country.

The samples of recovered pesticides were collected and sent to laboratory.

The Agriculture Department Punjab is taking action against those involved in counterfeit pesticides business, said a handout issued here by the media liaison unit of the department.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Police Station Agriculture Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

6 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

15 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

15 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

15 hours ago
 Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain fr ..

Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain from impeding constitutional aff ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.