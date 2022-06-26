Agriculture dept seizes fake pesticides

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Agriculture Department Pest Warning on Sunday recovered fake pesticides and other valuable materials during a raid in Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony here on Sunday.

Assistant Director Pest Warning Shahid Hussain along with Inspector Dr Wali Mohammad and other officials on a tip off raided Agro green office and recovered fake pesticides and other materials worth Rs 250,000.

A case was registered against Muhammad Aslam Shahzad and Abdul Ghaffar at Shah Rukn-e-Alam police station under Pesticides Ordinance.

The accused were causing irreparable damage to the national economy by illegally packing and formulating counterfeit pesticides and supplying them to different parts of the country.

The samples of recovered pesticides were collected and sent to laboratory.

The Agriculture Department Punjab is taking action against those involved in counterfeit pesticides business, said a handout issued here by the media liaison unit of the department.