Agriculture dept seizes fake pesticides, fertilizers worth Rs 15m

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Agriculture Department seized fake pesticides and fertilizers worth Rs 15 million and also got three outlaws arrested on Tuesday.

According to agriculture department official, a team led by Assistant Directors Shahid Hussain and Allah Rakha along with police team, raided at Adda Wazirabad, a suburban area, and seized fake pesticides and fertilizers worth Rs 15 million.

The team also recovered packaging material with fake titles of various national and multinational companies. The police arrested three alleged outlaws namely Mukhtar Ahmed, Sajid and Sajjad. However, the police registered the case against four outlaws including the owner.