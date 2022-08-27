Agriculture dept seizes substandard pesticides worth Rs 13.6 mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Agriculture Department seized unregistered substandard pesticides worth Rs 13.6 millions from the warehouse of a company, here on Saturday.

According to Agriculture Department sources, Deputy Director Zulfiqar Ali along with other officials raided Orange Protection Private Limited and recovered 2055 packs of substandard pesticides.

The illegal labelling was also found on the packs of pesticides.

The false labelling contains misleading recommendations, said sources. Muzaffarabad police registered FIR against the alleged outlaw Altaf Sadiq. Samples of the pesticides were sent to the lab for analysis.