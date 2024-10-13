Agriculture Dept shares winter vegetable kitchen gardening tips

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture Department has issued fresh advice to promote kitchen gardening for the winter season, aiming to help citizens meet rising food requirements by growing vegetables at home.

A spokesperson for the department highlighted the importance of vegetables in fulfilling dietary needs, stating that vegetable consumption in Pakistan is significantly below international benchmarks. Experts recommend daily vegetable intake of 300 to 350 grams per person, while in Pakistan, it ranges between 100 and 150 grams.

Homegrown vegetables, whether from kitchen gardens or small plots, are not only fresh and healthy but also cost-effective and free from harmful pesticides, contributing to improved health. Winter crops are planted in October and harvested through February or March. Popular vegetables for this season include cauliflower, cabbage, potatoes, onions, lettuce, radishes, turnips, peas, carrots, spinach, coriander, and garlic. In warmer months, direct-seeded crops like okra, bitter gourd, cucumber, watermelon, and melon are recommended.

Cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, onions, and lettuce are grown from transplants during winter. It is important to choose a garden site that receives at least six hours of sunlight each day. For shaded areas, leafy vegetables such as coriander, mint, spinach, and lettuce thrive.

Gardeners should assess the available space to calculate the quantity of seeds and fertilizers needed. Some crops, like coriander and mint, can be grown in smaller areas, while others require more space. Creating a layout plan with details such as row direction, plant spacing, and fertilizer needs can help ensure a smooth planting process. During winter, orienting rows north to south maximizes sunlight exposure.

The department advises setting up protective fencing to keep out animals like chickens and rabbits, while shiny ribbons can be used to scare away birds such as parrots and sparrows from crops like peas and other vegetables.