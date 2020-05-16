UrduPoint.com
Agriculture Dept Takes Steps To Save Crops From Locusts Attacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:31 AM

All precautionary measures were being taken by the agriculture department to save the crops and fodders from locusts attacks in the district

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :All precautionary measures were being taken by the agriculture department to save the crops and fodders from locusts attacks in the district.

In this connection a meeting was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza in which Dr Nawazish Ali Deputy Director Agriculture apprised the meeting that five special teams had been constituted to spray the standing crops and fodders in the district.

While reviewing the arrangements made by the department, Deputy Commissioner said that growers were backbone of the national economy and their rights and interests would be protected at all cost.

The deputy director said that the growers in the district had been advised to inform the department in case of any help regarding locusts attacks.

