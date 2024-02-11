Agriculture Dept To Organize Sugarcane Production Contest Among Farmers
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture Department decided to organize production competitions among sugarcane growers.
According to a spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture Department (Multan), sugarcane is a crucial cash crop, and increasing its production per acre is essential. To achieve this goal, he recommended new production technologies such as advanced seed varieties, sowing methods, timely sowing, appropriate use of fertilizers, timely irrigation, and steps for effective prevention of diseases.
Under the Punjab government's Agricultural Emergency Program, a five-year national program to increase sugarcane production per acre had been launched since the fiscal year 2019-20. It had been planned under the project that various activities of the project would be implemented during the current year. Registered farmers will be provided with zinc sulfate at concessional rates. In addition, demonstration plots, seminars, and Farmers' Day will be organized to introduce new agricultural technologies to farmers, and an awareness campaign will be launched to increase sugarcane production.
Subsidies of Rs. 30,000 per acre for planting demonstration plots and Rs. 5,000 per acre for September planting/mixed planting/encouraging bed technology will be provided to promote sugarcane cultivation. All steps in this regard have been taken across the province, he informed.
Now, the Production competitions will be held to create a positive competitive atmosphere among sugarcane farmers. At the provincial level, first, second, and third place sugarcane growers will be awarded Rs 1 million, Rs 700,000, and Rs. 500,000 respectively, while at the district level, Rs 300,000, Rs 150,000, and Rs 75,000 will be awarded respectively.
The farmers could contact agriculture department for seeking more information about the contest, he concluded.
