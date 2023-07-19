Open Menu

Agriculture Dept To Plant Over One Lac Saplings Across South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, said that the agriculture department would plant over one lac saplings during monsoon tree plantation drive across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, said that the agriculture department would plant over one lac saplings during monsoon tree plantation drive across the region.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Monsoon tree plantation drive by planting saplings in the Agriculture Complex here on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University Professor Dr. Asif Ali, Additional Secretary Agriculture Admin South Punjab Tariq Karim Khokhar, Director General (Water Management) Zafarullah Sindhu and other officials also planted saplings.

Speaking to media persons, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that a tree plantation campaign has been started in South Punjab under the directions of the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab.

More than 3,000 saplings of different species have been planted in the agriculture complex in this regard.

Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab further said that the plantation campaign was very important for Pakistan as trees are the lungs of the atmosphere and one tree provides oxygen to ten people.

A clean environment was very important for our upcoming generations and added that tree plantation was essential to combat the challenges of climate change, environmental pollution and global warming.

Secretary said that the farmers were also being encouraged to plant specific types of saplings in the agricultural areas and added that maximum saplings will be planted on government agricultural farms as well under the plantation campaign.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor MNS Agricultural University Professor Dr. Asif Ali said that the university also stands by the agriculture department in the plantation campaign. He assured that MNS University would also assist the agriculture department with better care of the planted saplings.

