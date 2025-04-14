Agriculture Dept Urges Tomato Farmers To Take Preventive Against Early blight threat
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The agriculture department on Monday directed tomato farmers to take immediate preventive measures to protect themselves from the attack of early blight.
Talking to media,Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides,Department of Agriculture (Plant Protection),Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said that early blight was a common and harmful disease of tomato which was spread by a fungus called "Alternaria Solani".
Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides added that this disease attacks the leaves,stems and fruits and circular brown spots appear on the affected parts, which negatively affects the yield and quality.
He said that the symptoms of this disease include brown circular spots appearing on the affected parts of the plant, wilting and falling of the leaves,black stripes or spots on the stems and hard,dark spots on the fruit that cause rot.
Dr.Maqsood Ahmed said that to prevent this disease,healthy,disease-resistant varieties should be cultivated.
Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides said that farmers should immediately remove and destroy the plants or leaves affected by this disease,apply preventive sprays of fungicides such as Score,Reus and spray Amistar Top if symptoms of the disease appear.
Timely treatment of early blight and implementation of preventive measures can save the tomato crop from damage.
Farmers should regularly monitor the crop and ensure treatment with the advice of the agriculture department if symptoms appear.
-
