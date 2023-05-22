Agriculture dept utilizing available resources to address farmers' issues in Balochistan: Karim

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Agriculture Department's Spokesperson Abdul Karim Jafar on Monday said that the Department of Agriculture was utilizing all available resources to address the problems of farmers in the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that there were agriculture extension offices at each district level with the aim to address their problems soon for the development of the agriculture sector, The spokesman said that the news published in the local newspaper regarding the former speaker Balochistan Assembly Jamal Shah Kakar said that the price of wheat in the market was not being decreased and in Nushki, concern has been expressed that the watermelon crop would be damaged in case of lack of water.

For the first time in history, wheat seed worth 2.2 billion rupees was distributed free of cost to the farmers in Balochistan, he said adding that similarly, free seeds were being distributed to 60,000 farmers in respective areas including Naseerabad, Jafarabad, Suhbatpur and Usta Muhammad districts of Naseerabad division for rice crop.

He said that in the case of recent reports of Bug-rid bug attacks, precautionary measures were immediately advised saying that the problem has not increased as far as the shortage of water due to electricity was concerned.

This is not the problem of the Agriculture Department, but it is providing solar at discounted rates due to which progress has been made towards solving the problem of electricity load shedding, he said.

He said that it was being pointed out that the wheat crop this time has been very good as far as prices were concerned, it was not only related to production but many factors affect it which are beyond the influence of the Agriculture Department adding that it was due to the good harvest, it is expected that the price of wheat will decrease instead of increasing.