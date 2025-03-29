(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture department's helpline 0800-17000 during Eidul Fitr holidays will remain temporarily unavailable.

A spokesman of the department said on Friday that the Agriculture department helpline remains functional from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm from Monday to Saturday.

He said that from March 31st to April 2, the service of the helpline would remain temporarily unavailable.During Eidul Fitr holidays farmers could seek guidance from local agriculture experts.