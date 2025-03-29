Open Menu

Agriculture Dept's Helpline To Remain Unavailable During Eid Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Agriculture dept's helpline to remain unavailable during Eid holidays

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture department's helpline 0800-17000 during Eidul Fitr holidays will remain temporarily unavailable.

A spokesman of the department said on Friday that the Agriculture department helpline remains functional from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm from Monday to Saturday.

He said that from March 31st to April 2, the service of the helpline would remain temporarily unavailable.During Eidul Fitr holidays farmers could seek guidance from local agriculture experts.

Recent Stories

US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctio ..

US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network

43 minutes ago
 Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251

Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251

1 hour ago
 Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over thr ..

Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral re ..

UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..

1 hour ago
 UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fir ..

UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon

3 hours ago
 Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead o ..

Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026

4 hours ago
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..

4 hours ago
 Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 milli ..

Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024

5 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books ..

Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during Na ..

5 hours ago
 UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersb ..

UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue

5 hours ago
 Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of ..

Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..

6 hours ago
 Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation ..

Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan