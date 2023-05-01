QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture Balochistan Umaid Ali Khokhar on Sunday said that the director general, field officers and staff of all wings of the agriculture department were directed to remain alert to deal with any untoward incident and emergency situation during the recent rains in the province.

In a statement issued here, the Secretary of Agriculture said that in view of unexpected rains in Balochistan, bulldozers and other machinery of the Agriculture Department have been kept on standby to deal with any emergency situation.

He said that the director general of all the wings of the agriculture department in the province has been instructed to stay alert and in the offices to deal with emergency situations.

He said that the field officers and the staff of the agriculture department have also been instructed to be alert and to keep in close contact with the district administration to deal with any untoward incident or emergency.