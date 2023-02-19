Agriculture deptt advises farmers to take special care of gram crop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The Agriculture Department has urged farmers to take special care of gram crop as water scarcity could damage the crops.

It also advised the farmers to remove weeds from the fields.

According to Agriculture Information Department, gram is cultivated on over 2.

2 million acres in the Punjab province, which forms 80% of the country's total cultivation area. In Punjab, 92% of gram is cultivated in arid areas. It is one of the basic crops in the arid area. It is a good substitute for meat.

Water scarcity can cause stress in crops so the farmers should use a 'jatao' sprayer for irrigating the crop. Similarly, they should remove weeds from the field as early as possible. The portions of damaged crops should be buried in the soil to avoid the spread of disease.