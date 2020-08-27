UrduPoint.com
Agriculture Deptt Clinches First Position In Top 10 Departments In Performance During 2019-20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:40 PM

Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives, Mohibullah Khan here Thursday highlighted two years performance of his department and termed attaining of first position by Agriculture Department in top 10 departments regarding showing of excellent performance during financial year 2019-20 issued by Planning and Development Department was highly praiseworthy and great honour for his department

The minister in a press briefing said that five and 10 years planning for promotion of Agriculture Department has been made under which billions of rupees would be spent and the province would become self sufficient in food and agriculture after completion of all these projects. He said a record amount of Rs 90 billion were allocated by the present government for agriculture, livestock and cooperatives.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash and Secretary Agriculture and Livestock, Muhammad Israr Khan and others officers of the department were also present.

The minister said share of agriculture and livestock in ADP has been enhanced from 1.9pc to 4.6 pc and 11 projects under PM's first 100 days change agenda and National Agriculture Emergency Programme has been started on which Rs 44.50 million would be spent in KP including merged areas to be completed in next five years.

The Minister said over Rs1.5 billion have been spent on these mega projects so far and all fixed targets were achieved.

He said an Irrigated Agriculture Project worth Rs 30.44 billion with cooperation of World Bank for ongoing fiscal year has been approved under which 14,260 watercourses and 5, 000 water storage tanks would be constructed besides installation of modern irrigation system on 10,000 acres land in next five years.

Likewise, irrigation on 766 acres land would be made, he said, adding efforts were underway for approval of Kurram Tangi Dam Command Area Development worth Rs 2.88 billion that would irrigate 16,000 acres and irrigation system on 6,00 acres would be installed.

In addition to completion of nine ADP schemes worth Rs 2.24 billion, the minister said the department has succeeded to got approval Rs 25.21 billion for development of agriculture in the merged tribal districts.

He said P&D Department has awarded 86 marks out of 100 to agriculture department besides first position in top 10 departments regarding showing of excellent performance, which was a great achievement for his department.

He said the country's economy was largely dependent on agriculture besides providing employment to 85pc people and that is why special focus on this sector has been made by the government.

