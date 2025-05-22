Agriculture Deptt conducts training workshop on modern farming

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Department of Agriculture Extension Lower Dir on Thursday organized a training workshop on modern farming techniques at the Agriculture Office in Chakdara.

The event aimed to educate farmers and agricultural workers on the latest technologies and departmental initiatives designed to improve productivity and sustainability in the sector.

Speaking at the workshop, District Director Agriculture Lower Dir, Sajjad Hussain, shared best practices for vegetable and olive cultivation.

He also stressed the need to digitize farming services to streamline operations and modernize agricultural methods.

Dr Roshan Ali, Director of the Agricultural Research Institute (ARI) Swat, highlighted the crucial role of soil health and proper plant nutrition management in sustainable farming systems.

Participants were also briefed on various departmental schemes available to support farmers in the region.

