Agriculture deptt extending 60 percent subsidy on drip irrigation system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Agriculture Department is extending 60 percent subsidy on provision of drip irrigation system.

In a statement issued here by Agriculture Information, drip irrigation is of vital importance to address issue of shortage of irrigation water.

It helps to save about 75 percent irrigation water. Similarly, it also irrigate plant roots simultaneously.

It is also economical and reduces expenditures on fertilizers as fertilizers were mixed in irrigation water. The drip irrigation system also saves time, labour and improves production. It never allows weeds to flourish because weeds would end automatically for lack of irrigation water.

The agriculture department urged farmers to pay focus on drip irrigation water and in case of any query related to drip irrigation system, they could contact agriculture department.