Agriculture deptt holds smart farmers gathering

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The agriculture department on Wednesday organized a smart farmers gathering under PM's Agriculture Emergency Programme aimed at enhancing paddy yield.

Deputy Director Agriculture Chaudhry Muhammad Arif, Assistant Director Tanveer Ahmad Tatla, Plant Officer Department of Plant Protection Department, Agriculture Officer Sadia Sajjad, Javed Shehzad, Muhammad Adil, Akeel Afzal, Muhammad Nadeem and a large number of farmers attended the gathering.

On the occasion, Deputy Directors Agriculture and other officials gave a useful advise to farmers regarding better production of paddy crop.

They also briefed them about adopting precautionary measures especially forthe prevention of smog.