Agriculture Deptt Holds Workshop

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Agriculture Deptt holds workshop

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Agriculture Department Bahawalpur has organized a one-day training workshop for capacity building of the staff of the department and farmers’ community here.

According to a press release issued here, on the special direction of Secretary Agriculture, Government of Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Saho, Agriculture Department Bahawalpur Office organized a capacity building workshop.

Addressing the workshop, Director of Agriculture Department Ahmad Naveed Ahsan urged the field staff of Agriculture Department to equip themselves with latest knowledge and skills about the modern technique for controlling pests and worms in the cotton fields.

He said that modern techniques had been introduced by the agricultural scientists to control pests at cotton fields in order to get adequate yield of the standing crops.

