Agriculture Deptt Issue Schedule For Sunflower Cultivation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Agriculture Deptt issue schedule for sunflower cultivation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department issued schedule for the cultivation of the sun flower crop.

According to official spokesman,the government would provide Rs 5000 subsidy on per acre cultivation of sun flow .

The First phase e of Cultivation would commence from December 21 in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. However,second phase would start from first of January and it would end by January 31.

During second phase,the sunflower would be cultivated in different districts including Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur ,Multan,Muzaffargarh ,Bhakhar, Khanwal , Lodhran .In third phase, the crop would be cultivated in Lahore Faisalabad, Sargodha ,Chakwal, Gujranwala Nankana Sahab Attack etc. Rs 5000 would be given to the farmers as part of encouragement.

Pakistan used to Import oil worth Rs 300 billions. The amount was being given Under PM Agriculture Emergency Package ,said an agriculture official source.

