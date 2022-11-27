UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Deptt Seeks Application For Wheat Production Contest

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Agriculture deptt seeks application for wheat production contest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department sought applications from farmers for appearing in the wheat bumper production contest for the Year 2022-23 under National Productivity Programme.

According to official sources, farmers having five acres or more can participate in the contest. The Punjab government will award cash prizes to winners.

The tenants can also submit applications with Agriculture Department by January 31. They can acquire the form from the office of the Assistant Director, Agriculture.

Farmers having two or more than two acres, hailing from arid areas are also eligible to participate in the contest. The farmers will be bound to cultivate only the recommended variety of wheat. The progressive farmers or government employees of scale 17 can not join the contest, said official sources.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture January From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

7 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

16 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

16 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

16 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.