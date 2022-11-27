Agriculture deptt seeks application for wheat production contest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department sought applications from farmers for appearing in the wheat bumper production contest for the Year 2022-23 under National Productivity Programme.

According to official sources, farmers having five acres or more can participate in the contest. The Punjab government will award cash prizes to winners.

The tenants can also submit applications with Agriculture Department by January 31. They can acquire the form from the office of the Assistant Director, Agriculture.

Farmers having two or more than two acres, hailing from arid areas are also eligible to participate in the contest. The farmers will be bound to cultivate only the recommended variety of wheat. The progressive farmers or government employees of scale 17 can not join the contest, said official sources.