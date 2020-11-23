Agriculture deptt to hold maximum canola production contest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab agriculture department will hold a competition on maximum production of canola among farmers.

The initiative of competition will encourage farmers and they will focus on oil seed crops, said an official source.

Federal Government earmarked Rs 5.11 billions for promotion of oil seed crops under PM's Agriculture Emergency Programme. Similarly, Punjab government is spending Rs 680 millions on improving yield of canola. The competition among farmers hailing from Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bhakkhar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh and Vehari, will be organized. The farmers with three and more than three acres of canola cultivation will be included in the competition. However, crops ownership shareholder and contractor, after verification from Tehsil Committee, will also be entitled to join the competition.

About other conditions for participation in the contest, the farmers, who cultivated recommended varieties of canola, will only be the part of the competition. The farmers could get application forms from office of deputy and divisional directors agriculture.

Similarly, they can also download forms from www.agripunjab.gov.pk. The photocopy of form will also be considered, he explained. The farmers were directed to submit their nomination by December 10 at office of Deputy Direction (Extension). Members of national assembly, provincial assembly, their family members, officers of grade 17 and above cannot join this competition. The progressive farmers, who will be members of district or divisional committee will not take part in the competition. The agriculture department source added that cash prizes would be given to winners of the canola production contest.