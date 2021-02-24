Agriculture deptt to provide 110,000 seed-packets of vegetables to farmers on subsidize prices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department is offering seeds of various vegetables for summer season on subsidize prices under kitchen gardening scheme.

According to official sources, a total of 110,000 packets of different vegetables will be given to farmers. The cost of one packet seed is Rs 100.

One packet is sufficient for five marla cultivation. The best time to cultivate vegetable mid march, said sources. Kitchen gardening is of vital importance as it helped to ensure clean and pesticide free and cheap vegetables. Similarly, the vegetable seeds could be grown in lawn, plastic bags, baskets, and open boxes etc. The intending farmers could contact nearby agriculture department office for availing the facility.