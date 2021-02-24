UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agriculture Deptt To Provide 110,000 Seed-packets Of Vegetables To Farmers On Subsidize Prices

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Agriculture deptt to provide 110,000 seed-packets of vegetables to farmers on subsidize prices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department is offering seeds of various vegetables for summer season on subsidize prices under kitchen gardening scheme.

According to official sources, a total of 110,000 packets of different vegetables will be given to farmers. The cost of one packet seed is Rs 100.

One packet is sufficient for five marla cultivation. The best time to cultivate vegetable mid march, said sources. Kitchen gardening is of vital importance as it helped to ensure clean and pesticide free and cheap vegetables. Similarly, the vegetable seeds could be grown in lawn, plastic bags, baskets, and open boxes etc. The intending farmers could contact nearby agriculture department office for availing the facility.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture March Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

53 seconds ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

6 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

8 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs agree ..

32 minutes ago

93,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

32 minutes ago

Wallet at Your Fingertips: HUAWEI Pay Launched in ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.