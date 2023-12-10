Open Menu

Agriculture Deptt Urges Farmers To Adopt Modern Irrigation Systems

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2023 | 10:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Agriculture Department (Punjab) was promoting a new irrigation system to overcome water scarcity and enhance crop yields, said an official of the Agriculture Department Rashid Sidhu, here on Sunday.

In a statement, he urged farmers to adopt the modern irrigation system to conserve precious water by cultivating crops through drip irrigation in tunnels.

Drip irrigation in tunnels not only saves water but also improves crop quality and increases income.

Scientifically based irrigation schedules are prepared using drip irrigation, aligning with the moisture needs of the crops.

Farmers utilizing drip irrigation are advised to flush the lines every week or every two weeks to prevent clogging, he stated.

After harvesting, when the drip lines are removed, these should be wrapped and stored to protect from pests.

Use a Moisture Meter to determine the soil's moisture level, he suggested and also added that the water should be given as per requirement. For any information regarding crop irrigation, contact the Irrigation department, he concluded.

