Agriculture deptt urges farmers to cultivate summer vegetables

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Agriculture department Saturday urged the farmers to start cultivation of vegetables for summer season as February and March were vital for cultivation of vegetables.

According to official sources, bitter gourd, ghee pumpkin, eggplant, tomato, cucumber etch could be cultivated from mid February to March.

During this period, the temperature ranged from 20 degree centigrade to 35 degree centigrade and it was best for best and bumper production.

The farmers should use seeds which have over 80% germination. Similarly, selected varieties, having resistant against pests, disease and climate change could be cultivated. The farmers should contact agriculture department officials for further guideline.