Agriculture Deptts Coordination Vital To Reap Benefits From Research Work: Secy Agri S. Punjab

Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:33 PM

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel stressed comprehensive coordination among agriculture departments to seek maximum benefits from basic, applied and adoptive research as it would surely help boost cotton productivity in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel stressed comprehensive coordination among agriculture departments to seek maximum benefits from basic, applied and adoptive research as it would surely help boost cotton productivity in the country.

He expressed these remarks while talking to farmers and officials during his visit to cotton fields in Jehanian and Khanewal. The main objective of the visit is to review the present situation of cotton. He informed that field formations were directed to impart maximum awareness to farmers about management of the cotton.

The farmers, who took timely measures and followed instructions of agriculture officials, their crops remained better.

However, those, who ignored, they are faced losses. They were disappointed on white flies attack.

Meanwhile, Saqib Ateel visited farm of Dr Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha. He minutely observed the climate resistant and leaf curled virus resistant varieties at his farm. He posed question when will these varieties be available for the farming community as such varieties are need of hour, he maintained.

Secretary was briefed that such varieties would be available in markets within next two years. Saqib hoped that cotton would be revived on fast track. On this occasion, many officers of agriculture department were also present.

