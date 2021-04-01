UrduPoint.com
Agriculture Development Essential For Economy Of Balochistan: CEO BBoIT

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:25 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon on Thursday said that development of agriculture sector was essential for the province economy

In a statement, he said Balochistan s naturally rich in this sector and with the completion of Kachhi Canal, 72,000 acres of land would be cultivated while 50,000 acres of land to be irrigated by Mirani Dam.

There are 5 agro-ecological zones in the province- Zarkoon said adding that high quality fruits and vegetables are produced in the province, due to which Balochistan is called the Fruit Basket of Pakistan.

BBoIT's head further specified that 130 varieties of dates are produced in the province. Despite wheat, rice, maize, millet, barley, apricot, cherry, peach, grapes, olives and other fruits and vegetables are produced in Balochistan, he said.

He noted there are vast investment opportunities available in the agricultural sector including Apple treatment plants, palm processing plants, dried and fried onion plants, cold storages, food processing units, cut flower production units, Greenhouse Farming / Tunnel Farming, Apricot Oil Extraction Plants, Fruit Nurseries, Fruit Packing Houses.

He maintained in another statement that many incentives have been given by the government of Balochistan to the companies investing in the agricultural sector, while the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) is providing all possible facilities and information to help boost the agriculture sector in Balochistan.

