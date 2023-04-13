Agriculture development must for bright future: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said that the bright future of the country could be ensured by developing the agriculture sector on modern lines

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said that the bright future of the country could be ensured by developing the agriculture sector on modern lines.

Talking to a delegation led by Kisan Ittihad chief Khalid Khokhar at Governor House here, he said economic development was actually dependent on agricultural development. In this context, by providing cheap electricity supply, quality seeds and fertilizers to the poor farmers across the province, not only the agricultural production could be increased, but the poor farmers would also get more income from their farming, he added.

He said that even in this advanced age of science and technology, we were using traditional methods in the agriculture sector.

Providing necessary facilities to the farmers and increasing their efficiency would not only promote agriculture at the national level but it would also increase the overall national production, he said.