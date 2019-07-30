UrduPoint.com
Agriculture Emergency Plan To Be Approved Soon: Jahangir Khan Tareen

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:22 AM

Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Jahangir Khan Tareen said on Monday that Agriculture Emergency Plan would soon be approved

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Jahangir Khan Tareen said on Monday that Agriculture Emergency Plan would soon be approved.

Talking to the media, he said that special focus would be on crops productivity and address the issues related to irrigation water under the Plan.

He said the incumbent government attached great importance to the agriculture sector and serious efforts were being made to improve cotton productivity.

Responding to a question about no confidence move against Chairman Senate, he said that no confidence move against Chairman Sanjrani was meaningless.

All political parties were satisfied and appreciating Sanjrani over his performance, he remarked. He hoped the PTI would be victorious in no confidence move.

About Shibli Faraz, he stated that he visited Moulana Fazal ur Rehman in line with political traditions, however he should not meet Fazal ur Rehman.

To another question about south Punjab secretariat, Tareen stated that it was wrong to term him main reason for delay in the establishment of secretariat. He had not favoured Lodhran for sub secretariat.

Tareen, however, added that sub secretariat would be established in Multan or Bahawalpur.

