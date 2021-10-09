Agriculture experts claims pesticides misuse deteriorating in crops quality

The agriculture experts claimed that misuse of pesticides can cause deterioration in crop quality and environmental pollution while harmful pests are causing severe damages to fruits and crops in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts claimed that misuse of pesticides can cause deterioration in crop quality and environmental pollution while harmful pests are causing severe damages to fruits and crops in Sindh.

The experts emphasized the need of adopting natural methods to destroy harmful pests through friendly insects in order to produce quality crops, vegetables and fruits for meeting the challenges of global market.

In order to meet the challenge of destroying harmful pests, 60 centers have been set up in six districts of Sindh for development of friendly insects while the same technology has also been introduced in Larkana district to deal with and destroy pests in Guava orchards, they informed during the seminar, organized by SZAB Agricultural College Dokri of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam.

The seminar was jointly organized by SZAB Agriculture College Dokri and Sindh Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Enhancement Project (SIAPEP), the spokesman of Sindh Agriculture University informed here on Saturday.

Addressing the seminar, Engineer Ayaz Abro Director SIAPEP said that various harmful insects have been involved in attacking and destroying fruits, crops and vegetables including guava, mango, orange, pear, cotton, peach, plum, sugarcane as its chemical solution is also harmful for the environment and friendly insects. The pesticides and other toxins worth billions of rupees are imported from abroad which have their own separate threats, he added.

In order to eradicate hostile pests with the help of natural friendly pests, he informed that Sindh Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Enhancement Project (SIAPEP) in collaboration with Centre for Agriculture and Bio sciences International (CABI) has launched a project to cultivate friendly pests with establishment of 60 Natural Enemy Field Reservoirs (NEFR) Centers in six districts of Sindh.

Dr. Muhammad Haroon Hulio, Professor of SZAB Agricultural College Dokri, said that harmful effects of pests on fruits and crops were matter of great concern due to unawareness of human health, environment, friendly pests and birds by the farmers.

"We are using those methods that are harmful to environment, humans, animals, birds as well as friendly insects, therefore we need to adopt natural and environmentally friendly measures against harmful insects and destroy harmful pests with friendly insects", he said and informed that farmers can contact these centers in Sindh to avail this technology and seek expert advice. With the help of this technology, we can easily eradicate the harmful pests, he said.

Among others, Ghulam Nabi Soho, Abdul Hameed Memon, Nazir Ahmed Panhwar, Saeed Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ali Abbasi, Dr. Shahnawaz Khoro, Shabana Mazari, Riaz Mahmood and Ashfaq Ahmed Bambhro also addressed the participants of the seminar.