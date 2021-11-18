UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Experts Emphasize Agriculture Sector Development In Tharparkar

Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:52 PM

Agriculture experts emphasize agriculture sector development in Tharparkar

The agricultural experts, scientists and social activists have emphasized upon the Sindh Government to pay attention towards agriculture development in Tharparkar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The agricultural experts, scientists and social activists have emphasized upon the Sindh Government to pay attention towards agriculture development in Tharparkar. It Tharparkar was not only a famine affected or a desert area but also a region rich in different resources and there was need of more research on agriculture and livelihood in this district.

The speakers emphasized this at a ceremony held on Thursday in connection with First Thar Festival organized at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam under auspices of Thari Students Council (TSC) and Students Teachers Engagement Programme (STEP).

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri who was the chief guest on the occasion underlined the need of innovation in agriculture and livestock with new projects in both sectors so that rapid development could be achieved in Tharparkar district.

He informed that after finding huge opportunities and potential in agriculture and livestock sectors in the arid areas, the management has established a sub-campus of the Sindh Agriculture University in Umer Kot so that the youth of the area could play their due role in bringing development in these areas.

The Vice Chancellor Shaheed Allah Bakhsh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritage Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said that the government could earn a huge foreign exchange by exporting agricultural products and handicrafts in the world markets. The investment in tourism can contribute to national development, he said.

Tharparkar is rich in resources, which need to be examined and there is an urgent need for agricultural research in this area, he said and added, the government can also get benefits by promoting tourism in the desert district.

Former Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Veterinary University Sakrand and eminent veterinary expert Dr.

Jay Mal Dhanani said the livestock and agriculture are very important in the livelihood and business of Tharparkar therefore Research Institutions and the government should make serious efforts in engaging the youth of in both sectors. He also emphasized the need of creating more opportunities of scholarships for students of Tharparkar.

Head of Sindh Rural Partner Organization Zahida Detho highly praised the hard work of the women of Tharparkar and said that they are contributing their best by engaging themselves in carpet-making, agriculture and cattle-raising as well as handicrafts.

Special attention is required to provide quality education and research to girls of the area so that they could be able to improve the living standard of their families by adopting modern technologies in these fields, she added.

The Secretary STEP Prof, Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that Sindh Agriculture University has laid the foundation of new traditions with academic and research. The Thar Festival is not only an entertainment event for the students but also an attempt has been made to highlight the issues and opportunities related with Tharparkar, he added.

Among others, the Director General Agriculture Research Sindh Noor Mohammad Soomro, Social Leader Marvi Awan, Deans Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr. Naimatullah Leghari, Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri, Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Dr. Abdul Wahid Baloch, Dr. Altaf Siyal and Dr. Syed Ziaul Hassan Shah were also present on the occasion.

The stalls of Thari cultural dresses, vegetables and fruits, cultivation and hereditary household items were displayed in the festival which highly attracted the visitors.

