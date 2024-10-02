Open Menu

Agriculture Experts Emphasize Increased Focus On Maize Cultivation And Research

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam Dr. Inayatullah Rajper has called for increased focus on maize cultivation, mentioning its significance as the third most consumed grain after wheat and rice.

He urged agricultural experts to conduct further research into maize varieties, its industrial demand, and by-products to boost productivity and economic potential.

He expressed these views while addressing the PhD research presentation of Agronomy scholar Aziz Laghari on the topic, "The Impact of Plant Nutrition Management and Sowing Methods on the Enhancement of Grain Yield of Maize" at SAU.

According to a University spokesperson, he pointed out that in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh, maize is primarily grown as fodder but can also be utilized as a valuable food source.

Promoting maize as a nutritious crop, enhancing the cultivation of improved varieties, and developing its commercial products are necessary for future agricultural growth.

PhD scholar Aziz Laghari, in his presentation, highlighted that over 100 products are derived from maize in the country, which are marketed commercially.

He also emphasized the need to modernize maize cultivation practices, advocating for the appropriate use of organic and inorganic fertilizers to achieve higher yields.

Supervisor Dr. Mahmooda Buriro also shared her thoughts during the seminar. The event was attended by the Director of Advanced Studies Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, co-supervisors Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Dr. Khalid Rajper, Dr. Agha Mushtaq, as well as department heads, faculty members and a large number of students.

