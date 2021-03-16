Agriculture experts express concern over certified seeds shortage

Agricultural experts, academicians and researchers from different institutes as well as farmers, breeders and stakeholders from public and private organizations have expressed their concern over the substandard seeds and shortage of certified seeds in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Agricultural experts, academicians and researchers from different institutes as well as farmers, breeders and stakeholders from public and private organizations have expressed their concern over the substandard seeds and shortage of certified seeds in Sindh.

They expressed their concern over unavailability of certified seeds at a conference held under the auspices of Sindh Agriculture University here on Tuesday which was attended by a large number of agricultural, research institutes, seed-related public and private institutions and farmers organizations.

Addressing the conference, the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri said that the university was conducting research on wheat expansion and new cotton varieties while field work has also been started on chili, onion, mango and vegetable seeds. The university's Seed Production and Development Center is in the process of expanding to produce the pure seeds, he added.

He informed the experts to continue their research work to reduce the post-harvest losses of crops adding that a research and development endowment fund is being set up to help and research the poor students studying in the university.

Zulfiqar Yousafani of Sindh Abadgar board said that Sindh Agriculture University has done a good job by initiating research work to solve the problem of pure seeds, climate change had a negative impact on agriculture, but we need to get better yields through proper use of seeds and water.

He said if the university wanted to give Seed to any farmer or company, it should register them and focus on production technology. He however said the situation of certified seeds in Sindh is not less than an alarming situation.

Syed Mehmood Nawaz Shah said that 70 percent of the raw material required by the industries of the country is related to agriculture and 55 percent of agricultural raw material comes from villages. He said that any loss of agriculture would have a direct impact on the domestic industry so that the agriculture can be improved through better seeds. He said that the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has forecast a 50 percent increase in food demand over the next 30 years.

In order to meet the demand for seeds, he said that Sindh Agriculture University should sign MoUs with different agriculture, research, government and private institutions to meet the needs of seeds.

He said the seeds being produced from Sindh are giving much better results than other provinces while the seeds coming from other provinces in the last season caused severe damage to the farmers of Sindh. He said that the Sindh government should activate its institutions especially for monitoring of fertilizers and seeds coming to Punjab.

The conference was also addressed by Muhammad Tariq Khanzada, Nawaz Ahmed Nizamani, Muhammad Fahad and Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail Kambhar while Waderi Nazo Dharejo, Liaquat Ali Bhutto, Mohammad Yousuf, Sarah Bano, Prof. Dr. Shahnawaz Marri, Imran Bozdar, Mohammad Saleh Baghio attended the event among university teachers, agricultural experts, delegates of private seed companies, delegates from Agriculture Research Sindh, Agricultural Extension Sindh, Sindh Seed Corporation, Nuclear Institute of Agriculture, Sindh Aabdgar Board and Chamber of Agriculture.