Agriculture Experts Issue Guidelines For Wheat Crops
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 08:08 PM
Agriculture experts have issued a set of guidelines for handling wheat crops during ongoing cold and dry weather conditions and advised farmers to avoid unnecessary application of Urea fertilizers pleading that the crop was now 65 days old and Urea could trigger vegetative growth only
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Agriculture experts have issued a set of guidelines for handling wheat crops during ongoing cold and dry weather conditions and advised farmers to avoid unnecessary application of Urea fertilizers pleading that the crop was now 65 days old and Urea could trigger vegetative growth only.
Agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Thursday that vegetative growth caused by unnecessary Urea application would increase the plant height which may fall in case of speedy winds.
The spokesman said that if the crop condition is better and the leaf colour is dark green then farmers should not apply Urea.
However, if the wheat crop is weak and the leaf colour is yellow then farmers can apply Urea but only after consulting agriculture officials.
In wheat fields where crops have turned yellow due to humidity, farmers should apply a spray of NPK i.e. three kilograms of N-20, P-20 and k-20 in 100 litres of water per acre.
In case of the emergence of wheat disease, brown and yellow Rust, farmers should contact agriculture officials to get advice on what spray they should apply for remedy.
Recent Stories
SIFC urges stakeholders to fast-track initiatives for investor-friendly environm ..
Fawad chairs meeting of privatization commission
Pakistani, Iranian envoys discuss ties
Court summons accused for indictment in PA illegal appointments case
Private Education Network delegation calls on KP Technical Education Minister
Outflows of 100 cusecs water from Mangla dam continues
Gang of motorcycles lifter busted, two arrested
Govt paying special attention on health of new generation: DC Lasbela
SC issues written judgment regarding PTI's intra party elections, symbol
Caretaker Sindh govt taking steps to ensure foolproof security for general elect ..
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.34 billion
Election 2024 brings boom to DJs, drumsbeating business in KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani, Iranian envoys discuss ties7 minutes ago
-
Court summons accused for indictment in PA illegal appointments case7 minutes ago
-
Private Education Network delegation calls on KP Technical Education Minister15 minutes ago
-
Outflows of 100 cusecs water from Mangla dam continues15 minutes ago
-
Gang of motorcycles lifter busted, two arrested15 minutes ago
-
Govt paying special attention on health of new generation: DC Lasbela30 minutes ago
-
SC issues written judgment regarding PTI's intra party elections, symbol30 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Sindh govt taking steps to ensure foolproof security for general elections: Baqar51 minutes ago
-
Election 2024 brings boom to DJs, drumsbeating business in KP57 minutes ago
-
Robbery suspect arrested after 16 years in Wah Cantt57 minutes ago
-
Diligent officers work selflessly to serve people by formulating innovative public policies: CM Baqa ..1 hour ago
-
Minister takes notice of fire at Turbat Election Commissioner Office1 hour ago