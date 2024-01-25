Open Menu

Agriculture Experts Issue Guidelines For Wheat Crops

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 08:08 PM

Agriculture experts issue guidelines for wheat crops

Agriculture experts have issued a set of guidelines for handling wheat crops during ongoing cold and dry weather conditions and advised farmers to avoid unnecessary application of Urea fertilizers pleading that the crop was now 65 days old and Urea could trigger vegetative growth only

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Agriculture experts have issued a set of guidelines for handling wheat crops during ongoing cold and dry weather conditions and advised farmers to avoid unnecessary application of Urea fertilizers pleading that the crop was now 65 days old and Urea could trigger vegetative growth only.

Agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Thursday that vegetative growth caused by unnecessary Urea application would increase the plant height which may fall in case of speedy winds.

The spokesman said that if the crop condition is better and the leaf colour is dark green then farmers should not apply Urea.

However, if the wheat crop is weak and the leaf colour is yellow then farmers can apply Urea but only after consulting agriculture officials.

In wheat fields where crops have turned yellow due to humidity, farmers should apply a spray of NPK i.e. three kilograms of N-20, P-20 and k-20 in 100 litres of water per acre.

In case of the emergence of wheat disease, brown and yellow Rust, farmers should contact agriculture officials to get advice on what spray they should apply for remedy.

Related Topics

Weather Water Agriculture May Wheat

Recent Stories

SIFC urges stakeholders to fast-track initiatives ..

SIFC urges stakeholders to fast-track initiatives for investor-friendly environm ..

7 minutes ago
 Fawad chairs meeting of privatization commission

Fawad chairs meeting of privatization commission

7 minutes ago
 Pakistani, Iranian envoys discuss ties

Pakistani, Iranian envoys discuss ties

7 minutes ago
 Court summons accused for indictment in PA illegal ..

Court summons accused for indictment in PA illegal appointments case

7 minutes ago
 Private Education Network delegation calls on KP T ..

Private Education Network delegation calls on KP Technical Education Minister

15 minutes ago
 Outflows of 100 cusecs water from Mangla dam conti ..

Outflows of 100 cusecs water from Mangla dam continues

15 minutes ago
Gang of motorcycles lifter busted, two arrested

Gang of motorcycles lifter busted, two arrested

15 minutes ago
 Govt paying special attention on health of new gen ..

Govt paying special attention on health of new generation: DC Lasbela

30 minutes ago
 SC issues written judgment regarding PTI's intra p ..

SC issues written judgment regarding PTI's intra party elections, symbol

30 minutes ago
 Caretaker Sindh govt taking steps to ensure foolpr ..

Caretaker Sindh govt taking steps to ensure foolproof security for general elect ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.34 billion

57 minutes ago
 Election 2024 brings boom to DJs, drumsbeating bus ..

Election 2024 brings boom to DJs, drumsbeating business in KP

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan