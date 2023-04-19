Agriculture experts say uncertified seed and substandard fertilizer cause cotton crop loss

The agricultural experts have identified the lack of certified seed and the use of substandard seed from private companies were the main reasons for cotton crop losses in Sindh and emphasized the need of initiating joint cooperation between institutions for the production and expansion of quality cotton seeds

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ):The agricultural experts have identified the lack of certified seed and the use of substandard seed from private companies were the main reasons for cotton crop losses in Sindh and emphasized the need of initiating joint cooperation between institutions for the production and expansion of quality cotton seeds.

They stated this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of an experimental field for the production and expansion of cotton varieties launched under the auspices of the Seed Production and Development Centre (SPDC) under the agreement signed with United Bank Limited (UBL) for the development of improved and climate-resilient seeds of wheat and cotton varieties.

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri who inaugurated the experimental field on Wednesday said that cotton was the most affected crop as a result of the recent floods. The flood caused losses of billions of rupees to the farmers of Sindh and during the recent season, they are facing a shortage of certified cotton seeds.

In order to address the issue, he informed that Sindh Agriculture University in collaboration with UBL has conducted research on certified cotton and wheat seeds.

The Vice-Chancellor said that around 80 per cent of the cotton seed requirement in the province was being met by private companies and most of them are unregistered. These unregistered companies have been engaged in buying cotton seed from ginning factories and selling the same without processing which causes irreparable loss to the cotton farmers, he said.

He informed that the University has developed a new cotton variety named SAU-1, which is at the registration stage. The research work is in process with the support of UBL to meet the shortage of quality certified cotton and wheat seeds, he informed.

The Director of Seed Development and Production Center (SPDC) Prof. Dr Zahoor Ahmed Soomro said that more productive and disease-resistant seeds will be produced through this research field and after which the farmers of the province will be able to get rid of bad seeds.

Eminent agricultural breeder Karam Khan Kaleri said that the Sindh Agriculture University has taken important steps for wheat and cotton seeds. The institutions should make joint efforts to get out of the crisis in agriculture, especially the seeds, which were experienced due to the recent floods.

The Convener of the project Dr Shahnawaz Marri informed that in addition to experts, the graduates of the university are also involved in the research process so that they could come forward as a trained individual force for the expansion of new seeds in the future,Earlier, Ghulam Hussain Wagan of UBL briefed the participants about the SAU-HBL Seed project.

Among others, the Dean of Crop Production Faculty Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Chairman High Power Farms Committee Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, Director Farms Jakhro Mumtaz Ahmed, Dr. Saleem Sarki, Asghar Rajpar and Faheem Memon were also present on the occasion.