Agriculture experts suggest recommendations to improve production through tunnel farming

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Punjab Agriculture Department on Sunday unveiled a set of recommendations aimed at maximizing vegetable production through modern tunnel technology.

Farmers are now empowered to achieve optimal yields by implementing timely irrigation, strategic fertilization and proper tunnel management. The department advises maintaining a well-ventilated environment by not sealing the tunnel after treatments, ensuring gas dispersal to prevent damage.

The experts suggested that key tips included dual-sided ventilation between 9 am and 4 pm to regulate moisture levels and the installation of exhaust fans for temperature control.

With an emphasis on maintaining a temperature between 15 and 30 degrees Celsius, the farmers are set to revolutionize their agricultural practices.

The promotion of tunnel farming is likely to propel Punjab's agriculture to new heights, fostering a sustainable and high-yield future for the region's farmers, the experts maintained.