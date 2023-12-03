Open Menu

Agriculture Experts Suggest Recommendations To Improve Production Through Tunnel Farming

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Agriculture experts suggest recommendations to improve production through tunnel farming

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Punjab Agriculture Department on Sunday unveiled a set of recommendations aimed at maximizing vegetable production through modern tunnel technology.

Farmers are now empowered to achieve optimal yields by implementing timely irrigation, strategic fertilization and proper tunnel management. The department advises maintaining a well-ventilated environment by not sealing the tunnel after treatments, ensuring gas dispersal to prevent damage.

The experts suggested that key tips included dual-sided ventilation between 9 am and 4 pm to regulate moisture levels and the installation of exhaust fans for temperature control.

With an emphasis on maintaining a temperature between 15 and 30 degrees Celsius, the farmers are set to revolutionize their agricultural practices.

The promotion of tunnel farming is likely to propel Punjab's agriculture to new heights, fostering a sustainable and high-yield future for the region's farmers, the experts maintained.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Agriculture Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

16 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

16 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

16 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

16 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

16 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

17 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

17 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

17 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

17 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan