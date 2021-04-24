UrduPoint.com
Agriculture Fair Price Shops; Citizens Purchase 7661 Tonnes Of Commodities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said that citizens purchased 7661 tonnes of commodities from fair price shops of the Agriculture department during last week.

He appreciated the people's confidence in fair price shops wherein items of daily use were being given on 25 percent concession as compared to other markets.

He expressed these views during his visit at Ramzan Bazaar Mailsi, here on Saturday.

He inspected the Bazaar and expressed satisfaction over the presence of quality commodities.

He also checked registers and also instructed officers to make proper arrangements for the sitting plan of citizens.

He also sensitized citizens and urged them to follow precautions against coronavirus.

Saqib remarked that a total of 313 Agriculture fair price shops were introduced in the province wherein a subsidy of Rs 800 million was given to facilitate the citizens.

He maintained that the demand and supply of the commodities were being monitored regularly.

