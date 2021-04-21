UrduPoint.com
Agriculture Fair Price Shops Facilitating People

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:27 AM

Agriculture fair price shops facilitating people

The Agriculture department is ensuring provision of fruits and vegetables at 313 fair price shops set up in Sahulat bazaars across the province during the holy month of Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Agriculture department is ensuring provision of fruits and vegetables at 313 fair price shops set up in Sahulat bazaars across the province during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the department sources here on Tuesday, the demand and supply of essential items is being reviewed on daily basis.

Sources said that under Ramazan package, potatoes, onion, tomatoes, lady fingers, Apple, Irani dates, split chickpeas and other items are being provided on 25 percent concessional price.

Till now people purchased essential items weighing more than 1.2 million kg from agriculture fair price shops, sources added.

Sources said that proper arrangements have been put in place to ensure implementation of Coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) at fair price shops.

