Agriculture, Gomal Universities To Conduct Research Joint Ventures

Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:05 AM

Agriculture and Gomal universities Saturday agreed to extend coordination and mutual cooperation in joint research endeavours aiming to polish student's raw talent in various fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ):Agriculture and Gomal universities Saturday agreed to extend coordination and mutual cooperation in joint research endeavours aiming to polish student's raw talent in various fields.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two universities Director ORIC Gomal University, Prof Dr Niamat Ullah Babar and Registrar Agriculture University FakhrUddin signed the MoU in senate hall of Gomal University, Dera Ismael Khan.

Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Babar said that the agreement of research partnership would benefit the students of both universities as strong academic institutions produce strong and productive minds.

Agriculture University, with the help of Gomal University, would continue its efforts to polish the raw talent that this region.

Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad thanked the VC Agriculture University and reassured supporting this newly established university in every way possible. The students of Agriculture University were welcomed to use the laboratories and other research facilities of Gomal University.

