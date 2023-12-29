Agriculture holds immense importance for socio-economic development at grassroots level: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said that agriculture held immense importance for socio-economic development of the country at the grassroots level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said that agriculture held immense importance for socio-economic development of the country at the grassroots level.

The prime minister, addressing the National Farmers' Convention as the chief guest, appreciated the collaborative work of ministries and departments for achieving various milestones under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and stressed the need to expedite various initiatives, according to a press release issued by the PM Office's Media Wing.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

The event was attended by Federal ministers, agricultural experts and senior government officials.

The COAS, in his address, emphasised that the farmers were the backbone of the country's agriculture sector.

"It’s your untiring hard work, toil and determination that plays a pivotal role in ensuring food security for millions of Pakistanis. You make us and the entire nation proud," he added.

He said that the climate change and water scarcity were realities that challenged Pakistan’s food security and necessitated use of technology and close government-public collaboration as being done under SIFC.

“Pakistan is endowed with immense potential and abundant resources. Together, we will navigate through these challenging times, by the grace of Allah, and attain our goals across every sector, InshaAllah," he added.

The COAS said that the dividends of all initiatives by SIFC would help Pakistan come out of the economic crisis.

"United, we as a resilient nation will lead Pakistan towards a progressive and prosperous future, InshaAllah”, he added.