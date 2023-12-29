Open Menu

Agriculture Holds Immense Importance For Socio-economic Development At Grassroots Level: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Agriculture holds immense importance for socio-economic development at grassroots level: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said that agriculture held immense importance for socio-economic development of the country at the grassroots level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said that agriculture held immense importance for socio-economic development of the country at the grassroots level.

The prime minister, addressing the National Farmers' Convention as the chief guest, appreciated the collaborative work of ministries and departments for achieving various milestones under the umbrella of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and stressed the need to expedite various initiatives, according to a press release issued by the PM Office's Media Wing.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

The event was attended by Federal ministers, agricultural experts and senior government officials.

The COAS, in his address, emphasised that the farmers were the backbone of the country's agriculture sector.

"It’s your untiring hard work, toil and determination that plays a pivotal role in ensuring food security for millions of Pakistanis. You make us and the entire nation proud," he added.

He said that the climate change and water scarcity were realities that challenged Pakistan’s food security and necessitated use of technology and close government-public collaboration as being done under SIFC.

“Pakistan is endowed with immense potential and abundant resources. Together, we will navigate through these challenging times, by the grace of Allah, and attain our goals across every sector, InshaAllah," he added.

The COAS said that the dividends of all initiatives by SIFC would help Pakistan come out of the economic crisis.

"United, we as a resilient nation will lead Pakistan towards a progressive and prosperous future, InshaAllah”, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Army Technology Water Agriculture Lead Media Event All Government Million

Recent Stories

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs A ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed visits churches, te ..

1 minute ago
 Poliovirus reported in four environmental samples

Poliovirus reported in four environmental samples

2 minutes ago
 Attique lambastes New Delhi: Condemns Indian Sinis ..

Attique lambastes New Delhi: Condemns Indian Sinister action of imposing ban on ..

2 minutes ago
 As states dump Trump from primary ballots -- can h ..

As states dump Trump from primary ballots -- can he run in 2024?

2 minutes ago
 Saudi-based Mane heads Senegal defence Africa Cup ..

Saudi-based Mane heads Senegal defence Africa Cup of Nations crown

2 minutes ago
 Senate body opposes public executions for capital ..

Senate body opposes public executions for capital offenses

2 minutes ago
Zelensky visited town of Avdiivka under attack by ..

Zelensky visited town of Avdiivka under attack by Russian forces

2 minutes ago
 UK minister says sending air-defence missiles to U ..

UK minister says sending air-defence missiles to Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Stock markets diverge to end record-breaking year

Stock markets diverge to end record-breaking year

8 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of plea against Sanam Javed's detenti ..

LHC disposes of plea against Sanam Javed's detention

1 minute ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh observe ‘Children's Protection D ..

Ulema, Mashaykh observe ‘Children's Protection Day' nationwide

1 minute ago
 CM Sindh, Federal minister discuss establishment o ..

CM Sindh, Federal minister discuss establishment of more industrial park

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan