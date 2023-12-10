Open Menu

Agriculture Institute Unveils New Tech With USAID-ERDA Support

December 10, 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Director Agriculture Research Institute in Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Qayyum Khan on Sunday expressed gratitude for the significant contributions made by USAID's Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) in revitalizing agriculture and fostering technological development in the region.

Welcoming distinguished guests from USAID-ERDA, including Agricultural business Officer Khurshid Alam Barki and Enterprise Officer Habib Khan Mahsud, Director Abdul Qayyum Khan acknowledged their pivotal role in the progress achieved.

During the visit to the food Technology Lab at the Agriculture Research Institute the Project Director of the Hybrid Solar Tunnel Dr. Shahzad Arshad Salim provided an insightful briefing on the ongoing research activities.

Dr.

Shahzad conducted a thorough examination of the Hybrid Solar Tunnel and various ongoing initiatives.

Explaining the technology of drying and processing dates using the Hybrid Solar Tunnel, Dr. Shahzad highlighted the transformative benefits of this new technology.

These include precise control of temperature and humidity conditions, a significant reduction in processing time to less than six weeks, and the preservation of product quality even after 72 hours.

Furthermore, advanced processing techniques have proven effective in minimizing post-harvest losses beyond the usual rates.

Dr. Shahzad Arshad Salim underscored the importance of financial interventions for enhancing the processing of dried dates and encouraged the exchange of ideas to further refine the processing methods.

