Open Menu

Agriculture Lands, Homes Submerged After River Erosion

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Agriculture lands, homes submerged after river erosion

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Hundreds of acres of agricultural lands and homes with local graveyards were reported to have submerged following the river erosion in Rangpur town here.

As per the official source, the increased water level in the Chenab River destroyed a large number of mouzaz in Rangpur town. Almost all of the standing crops were destroyed by the speedy movement of water caused by the river erosion.

River erosion is going on in many places including the Mauzas of Brahampur, Fatufinka, Amirpur Sarbana, Ganji, Lashkarpur and Makojmal. Farmers expressed regret that the flooding caused by the erosion had swallowed their gold-emitting lands.

According to residents, the people of Brahampur have been suffering from river erosion for 40 years and it led to hundreds of acres of agricultural land and houses swept away by the river.

The areas are lost in water for good, and no assistance has been provided so far by the successive government, it was said. The super dam constructed by the canal department for Rs. 600 crore was affected by erosion.

Residents of the area alleged that substandard material was used in the local dam's construction leading it to get destroyed by erosion.

People demanded the Punjab Chief Minister to take notice of the situation with initiate measures to prevent river erosion. They called for providing relief funds after estimating the worth of lands washed away by the river.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Water Dam Rangpur All From Government

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

2 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

2 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

4 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

4 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan