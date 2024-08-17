Agriculture lands, homes submerged after river erosion

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Hundreds of acres of agricultural lands and homes with local graveyards were reported to have submerged following the river erosion in Rangpur town here.

As per the official source, the increased water level in the Chenab River destroyed a large number of mouzaz in Rangpur town. Almost all of the standing crops were destroyed by the speedy movement of water caused by the river erosion.

River erosion is going on in many places including the Mauzas of Brahampur, Fatufinka, Amirpur Sarbana, Ganji, Lashkarpur and Makojmal. Farmers expressed regret that the flooding caused by the erosion had swallowed their gold-emitting lands.

According to residents, the people of Brahampur have been suffering from river erosion for 40 years and it led to hundreds of acres of agricultural land and houses swept away by the river.

The areas are lost in water for good, and no assistance has been provided so far by the successive government, it was said. The super dam constructed by the canal department for Rs. 600 crore was affected by erosion.

Residents of the area alleged that substandard material was used in the local dam's construction leading it to get destroyed by erosion.

People demanded the Punjab Chief Minister to take notice of the situation with initiate measures to prevent river erosion. They called for providing relief funds after estimating the worth of lands washed away by the river.