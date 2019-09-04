Agriculture Linkage Program Board approves 27 research and development projects for funding

The Board of Directors of Agriculture Linkage Program on Wednesday approved 27 development projects relating to plant sciences, animal sciences, social sciences and natural resource for funding for the development and uplift of these sectors in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :The Board of Directors of Agriculture Linkage Program on Wednesday approved 27 development projects relating to plant sciences, animal sciences, social sciences and natural resource for funding for the development and uplift of these sectors in the country.

The Agricultural Linkage Program (ALP) is US funded projected, that's prime objective was to promote and support agricultural research and development activities in accordance with the Pakistan's long term development goals and to promote the scientific cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in agricultural sector.

In the meeting, 36 projects were presented for evaluation and approval, out of these 18 were relating to plant sciences, 08 animal sciences, 6 from social sciences division and 04 from natural resources division.

Technical members presented projects for their respective divisions and each project was discussed in details by all the participants.

After detailed discussion finally 27 Projects were approved consist of Crop, Animal, Social and Natural Sciences by Board of Directors (BOD) of Agricultural Linkages Program (ALP) for funding under ALP.

Muhammad Ayub Chaudhry, Chairman PARC presided over the 32 meeting of Board of Directors (BOD) of Agricultural Linkages Program (ALP), besides technical members of PARC, Member (Agriculture), Planning and Development attended the meeting.

The agenda of meeting was to evaluate and award the research and development projects received from National Agricultural Research System of all provincesDr. Muhammad Munir Ahmad, Executive Director of ALP briefed about the agenda of the meeting and apprised the board that ALP is an endowment fund established for competitive grants at PARC with the support of Government of USA to use for activities/projects in line with the Pakistan's long-term research/development goals of the agriculture.