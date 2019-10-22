Agriculture, Livestock can ensure economic growth: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak on Monday said that agriculture and livestock could be helpful to achieve economic self-sufficiency.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that average age in Pakistan was about 20 years lower when compared with developed countries, mainly because of malnutrition that caused stuntive growth of children.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan was very much concerned about this phenomenon and directed all the relevant authorities to take effective measures in this regard.

He said, Punjab Livestock Department was making all possible effort for a healthy community through rural poultry and 'Katta Bachau and Katta Farba' schemes launched with the financial support of Federal and provincial governments providing 20 per cent and 80 per cent subsidy respectively.

While, livestock farmers were also being made aware about the benefits of these schemes through media advertisements, he added.

To a question, the minister said that this year, Punjab government was targeting to save 40,000 'Katta' (calf), besides fattening another 30,000, adding, these schemes would definitely ensure availability of a wide range of meat products.

He said that poultry units had also been distributed in all the five tehsils of Lahore through transparent balloting.

To another question, he said that a pilot project was under way to control milk adultration to pave the way for white revolution in Pakistan.