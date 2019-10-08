Agriculture, Livestock sectors essential for development of province: Chief Minister Balcohistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of European Union led by Cooperation Pakistan's head Milko Van Gool called on Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Jam Kamal Khan here at CM Office on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of European Union led by Cooperation Pakistan 's head Milko Van Gool called on Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Jam Kamal Khan here at CM Office on Tuesday.

They, during the meeting, agreed to enhance cooperation between the European Union and the provincial government in various fields, said press release issued here.

The European Union Delegation Pakistan's head said the European Union could provide effective support to boost agriculture, livestock, horticulture and dairy production in province in the meeting.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said agriculture sector was being modernized in the province according to need of hours because majority of people is associated with agriculture and livestock sectors.

He said in this regard, hefty funds have been allocated for agriculture sector in present fiscal year's budget- 2019-20 in order to enhance effectively agricultural production with less water using for boosting economic of farmers in the area.

"While excellent procreation of flowers in Quetta and Ziarat district can make it possible to achieve revenue in the province", he said, adding Livestock sector was important an in this regard, provincial government was going to arrange first Livestock Expo next month in province in order to increase production of animal meat.

"Expo will be helped in spreading awareness among public regarding provision of best food and vaccination for animals", he said added timely completion of irrigation projects would lead to significant improvement in agriculture and Livestock sectors which would bring positive change in development of province.

The CM said a large area of province was suitable for solar energy which needs to be taken advantages of this area and the European Cooperation in this context would be contributed for overall development and prosperity of the province.