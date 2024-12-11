Agriculture Machinery Imports Increased By 70.92% In Four Month Of FY 2024-25
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Agricultural machinery imports into the country during the first four months of the current financial year increased by 70.92 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the period from July-October, 2024, agriculture machinery valued at $39.616 million was imported as compared to the imports of $23.178 million in the same period of the last year, according to data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
Meanwhile, fertilizer imports into the country have seen a significant increase of 121.36% in the first four months of the current financial year (July-October 2024) compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.
During this period, the country imported over 612,622 metric tons of fertilizers valued at $374.876 million, a sharp rise from 334,675 metric tons worth $169.262 million in the corresponding months of 2023,
In addition to fertilizers, medicinal product imports into the country also witnessed an increase of 18.
59%, with 12,441 metric tons valued at $406.452 million imported, compared to 25,312 metric tons worth $342.730 million during the same period in the previous year, it added.
On the other hand, insecticide imports dropped by 31.49%, with imports recorded at 8,717 metric tons valued at $44.831 million, down from 13,226 metric tons worth $65.441 million in the same period of 2023, the data revealed.
During the period under review, imports of plastic materials saw a slight decline of 1.85%. The country imported 630,414 metric tons of plastic valued at $790.156 million, compared to 657,633 metric tons worth $805.090 million in the first four months of fiscal year 2023-24.
In total, the country spent $3.066 billion on the import of agriculture and other chemicals during the period from July to October 2024, up from $2.848 billion in the same months last year.
Recent Stories
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NACTA holds two-day workshop to prevent violent extremism1 minute ago
-
3 Impersonators caught during MDCAT exam in Sindh1 minute ago
-
Int’l Universal Health Coverage Day to be observed on Dec 121 minute ago
-
KSRelief distributes shelter kits to Afghan families in Bamyan province1 minute ago
-
'Police committed to combating violence against women'1 minute ago
-
PAA launches QR Code-Based complaint system at Islamabad International Airport2 minutes ago
-
ANF holds 9 accused with 43.695 kg drugs2 minutes ago
-
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes2 minutes ago
-
VC reviews arrangements for pre entry test for Admission 20252 minutes ago
-
Effective efforts on to provide clean drinking water to citizens2 minutes ago
-
Entry of vehicles in Kutchery Bazaar banned2 minutes ago
-
12 held with contraband2 minutes ago