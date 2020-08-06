Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Muhibullah Khan has appreciated the Livestock and Dairy Development Department for taking effective measures against spread of Congo Virus during Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Muhibullah Khan has appreciated the Livestock and Dairy Development Department for taking effective measures against spread of Congo Virus during Eid-ul-Azha.

He was chairing a meeting here to review performance of Livestock and Dairy Development Department especially with regard to preventative measures against Congo virus during Eid-ul-Azha.

The minister was informed that no human loss or Congo fever case was reported in the province due to effective measures of the Livestock and Dairy Department during Eidul Azha this year.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Dr Muhammad Israr Khan, Director General Livestock (Extension) Dr Aalam Zaib Momand and other relevant officials.

The meeting was informed that Congo fever was transmitted to human beings through ticks and frequent movements of animals on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha might cause the spread of the disease.

It was told that the department took effective measures in this regard and launched awareness raising drives throughout the province including the merged tribal districts to prevent spread of the disease.

Moreover, the department conducted several rounds of anti-tick spray in cattle markets to prevent outbreak of Congo Virus.

As many as 60 mobile veterinary clinics and 1366 employees took part in those campaigns and in this regard 244 check posts were established at inter-provincial, inter-districts, exit and entry points to spray animals and vehicles they were transported in.

The meeting was told that over three million vehicles were sprayed, meeting was told.

The minister appreciated the department for taking comprehensive anti-Congo Virus measures and directed that such campaign should be continued.

He said that treatment of animals should be ensured by mobile veterinary clinics in cattle markets. He directed that concrete measures should be taken for the welfare of animal keeping farmers so that they could be economically strengthen for their prosperous life.