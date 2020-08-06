UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agriculture Minister Lauds Dept's Measures Against Congo Virus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:48 PM

Agriculture minister lauds dept's measures against Congo virus

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Muhibullah Khan has appreciated the Livestock and Dairy Development Department for taking effective measures against spread of Congo Virus during Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Muhibullah Khan has appreciated the Livestock and Dairy Development Department for taking effective measures against spread of Congo Virus during Eid-ul-Azha.

He was chairing a meeting here to review performance of Livestock and Dairy Development Department especially with regard to preventative measures against Congo virus during Eid-ul-Azha.

The minister was informed that no human loss or Congo fever case was reported in the province due to effective measures of the Livestock and Dairy Department during Eidul Azha this year.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Dr Muhammad Israr Khan, Director General Livestock (Extension) Dr Aalam Zaib Momand and other relevant officials.

The meeting was informed that Congo fever was transmitted to human beings through ticks and frequent movements of animals on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha might cause the spread of the disease.

It was told that the department took effective measures in this regard and launched awareness raising drives throughout the province including the merged tribal districts to prevent spread of the disease.

Moreover, the department conducted several rounds of anti-tick spray in cattle markets to prevent outbreak of Congo Virus.

As many as 60 mobile veterinary clinics and 1366 employees took part in those campaigns and in this regard 244 check posts were established at inter-provincial, inter-districts, exit and entry points to spray animals and vehicles they were transported in.

The meeting was told that over three million vehicles were sprayed, meeting was told.

The minister appreciated the department for taking comprehensive anti-Congo Virus measures and directed that such campaign should be continued.

He said that treatment of animals should be ensured by mobile veterinary clinics in cattle markets. He directed that concrete measures should be taken for the welfare of animal keeping farmers so that they could be economically strengthen for their prosperous life.

Related Topics

Mobile Agriculture Vehicles Congo Market Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan contacts India over appointment of Kulbhu ..

1 second ago

Sheikha Fatima donates AED10 million in humanitari ..

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed directs to dispatch emergency me ..

50 minutes ago

Moscow Taking Note of Minsk's Unfriendly Actions - ..

2 minutes ago

Beirut Blast to Exacerbate Food Security in Lebano ..

2 minutes ago

Shan Masood content with Pakistan's start in first ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.