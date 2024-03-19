Open Menu

Agriculture Minister Reviews Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Agriculture Minister, Muhammad Sajjad on Tuesday visited the Directorate General Agricultural Engineering Office to oversee ongoing projects.

During his inspection, the minister emphasized the timely completion of all projects.

He personally examined the agricultural machinery workshop and urged for its effective utilization to enhance agricultural productivity.

The minister underscored the importance of maximizing benefits for farmers and boosting agricultural output to address food scarcity.

Various ongoing projects were discussed, including the installation of solar pumping systems, establishment of tube wells, and the promotion of mechanized agriculture.

These initiatives, part of different development programs, aim to increase agricultural productivity and meet the rising demand for food.

The Minister was accompanied by officials, including Director-General of Agricultural Engineering Nasim Javaid, DG Agriculture Extension Jan Muhammad, and DG Soil Conservation Muhammad Yaseen Wazir.

The visit provided an opportunity to assess progress and ensure the effective implementation of development initiatives.

More Stories From Pakistan