Agriculture Minister visits Crop Reporting Service

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Minister for Agriculture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sajjad on Friday paid a visit to the Crop Reporting Service (CRS) where he was given a detailed briefing by the Director General CRS on the performance and development projects of the department.

On the occasion DG CRS, Sayyed Altaf Ahmad Shah. Director Muhammad Kaleem, Director Zahid Ullah and Focal Person Jan Alam Khalil and officers were present.

The minister was briefed on scientific crop expense and land requirement estimation system for various crops, vegetables and orchards.

Keeping in view this vital information, the provincial government takes important decisions on agricultural import and export, the minister was told.

The minister also visited the modern Remote Sensing Lab of the CRS where he was told that through this state-of-the-art system a quick information regarding the crop-covered area could be ascertained and the crops could timely be saved from climate change effects.

Likewise, the minister was told that through this system crop production could also be enhanced.

