Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, disease control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani along with Provincial Minister Livestock Balochistan Sardar Faisal Khan Jamali met in Punjab Assembly Lahore to discuss the mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, delivery, disease control and data sharing.

In the meeting, the two ministers agreed to promote mutual cooperation in the livestock sector between Punjab and Balochistan and benefit from each other's experiences.

Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel and Provincial Livestock Secretary Balochistan Muhammad Tayyab were also present.

The Minister for Livestock Punjab said that the Punjab government under the leadership of chief minister Punjab was taking practical steps for the development of livestock sector. This would usher in a new era of prosperity for livestock farmers. For the first time in the history of Punjab, a huge sum of 20 billion rupees had been allocated for the livestock sector for a year, the minister added. Projects like Livestock Card, Foot and Mouth Disease Control Programme and distribution of heifers among widows and divorced women of South Punjab had been initiated, he added.

Four lakh young cows and buffaloes would be reared under the Fattening Programme and their disease-free meat would be exported, which would benefit 80,000 livestock farmers, the minister said.

Kirmani further said the Punjab government was going to initiate a Strategic Vaccination Programme. Apart from this, compartments and zones would be developed in Punjab under the FMD Disease Control Programme, he added.

Provincial Minister for Livestock Balochistan Sardar Faisal Khan Jamali said, "We need vaccines from Punjab to protect our sheep and goats from diseases. For this, there is a need to formulate a joint policy to prevent the transportation of diseased animals in the border areas of both the provinces."

He said that the veterinary research labs of Punjab should provide training facilities for the veterinary doctors and staff of Balochistan because the quality of veterinary research labs of Balochistan was very poor.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani assured all possible support on behalf of the Punjab government regarding the supply of animals vaccine to Balochistan and the implementation of the FMD control programme. He further said that all kinds of support would be provided to establish disease-free compartments in Balochistan in the first phase.

Apart from Additional Secretary Livestock Punjab Dr. Usman Tahir, DG Livestock Balochistan Farooq Tareen was also present in the meeting.