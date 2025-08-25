Agriculture Officials Intensify Efforts To Revive Cotton Sector In South Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Top officials from the Punjab Agriculture Department are actively monitoring the cotton belt in South Punjab to tackle the ongoing cotton crisis and restore the crop’s former prominence.
Under the guidance of Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Additional Secretary Task Force Punjab and Directors General from various agriculture wings are visiting cotton-growing areas to directly engage with farmers and oversee support teams.
During these visits, officials meet farmers to understand their challenges and implement solutions, while reviewing ongoing field activities.
Additional Secretary Task Force Punjab Shabbir Ahmad Khan visited Khanewal and Sahiwal; DG Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Abdul Hameed inspected Pir Mahal; DG Agriculture Information Naveed Asmat Kahloon toured Multan, Khanewal, Jahanian, Lodhran, and Hasilpur; and DG Pest Warning Dr. Amir Rasool visited Mian Channu, Khanewal, and Jahanian.
These officials were accompanied by cotton expert Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha, who conducted crop inspections in Jahanian. Experts advised farmers to perform pest scouting twice weekly and provided guidance on improved crop management and proper clean picking to enhance cotton quality.
